Apple dominates top-10 best-selling smartphones list for 2022; check details here

Apple has emerged as the most popular smartphone brand in 2022, with eight of its iPhone models featuring in the list of top 10 best-selling smartphones. The data comes from Counterpoint Research's Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker, which shows that Apple is the first brand to achieve such an accomplishment. The remaining two spots were taken by Samsung.

According to the report, Apple's iPhone 13 was the best-selling smartphone of 2022, contributing to 28 per cent of iPhone sales. It maintained its position at the top of the list from January to August before slipping to the second spot in September and then to the fourth spot for the remaining three months. The iPhone 13 was the top-selling smartphone in major markets such as China, US, UK, Germany, and France. Its sales were further boosted in developing markets by price cuts after the launch of the iPhone 14 series.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max emerged as the second best-selling smartphone in 2022, with the Pro Max variant driving more volume than its Pro and base models for the first time. The iPhone 14 Pro Max secured the third spot, thanks to its major advancements, such as the dynamic island and faster processor. The iPhone 12, the best-selling smartphone of 2021, was the oldest model in the top 10 for 2022, with sales remaining robust in the US, Japan, and China.

Samsung's Galaxy A13 and A03 models secured the fourth and tenth spots, respectively. The Galaxy A13 performed well with its attractive specifications for its price, contributing the most to its sales in the Caribbean and Latin America, followed by India. The Galaxy A03 was the most affordable smartphone on the list, powered by UNISOC, and performed well in developing regions such as the Middle East and Africa.

Looking ahead, Counterpoint Research predicts that the share of the top 10 smartphones will increase in 2023 as brands focus on clearing inventory and optimizing their launches. They expect brands to focus on premiumising their portfolios to translate volumes into profitability. The number of active smartphone models in the global market has already fallen from over 4,200 in 2021 to around 3,600 in 2022.

Read: upGrad CEO Arjun Mohan quits amid growth-related challenges in the company