Apple iPhone launch event date: When iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Ultra will debut?

Apple iPhone 18 Pro launch date

Previously, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed that the new iPhone 18 Pro models could launch on September 9. However, the latest reports also point to an entirely new launch date, which is expected to be September 8. Although Apple has yet to confirm the date, the conflicting reports suggest that the launch timeline could still change ahead of the official announcement.

September 8 appears unlikely, given Apple’s previous launch schedule. The company has typically left at least two days between Labor Day and its iPhone event, suggesting September 9 or later could be a more convincing date.

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Apple may also revise its pre-order schedule as it falls on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Therefore, instead of September 11, Apple may start pre-orders on September 12, 2026, which falls on a Saturday.

Must read: iPhone Ultra launch in September: What early users think of Apple’s first foldable

If Apple holds its iPhone 18 launch event on September 14 or 15, then the pre-orders could start on September 18, which is a Friday. Alongside iPhone 18 Pro models, Apple may also introduce iPhone Ultra, its first foldable phone. But it could initially be available only in the US, with other countries potentially getting it later.

Now, we will have to wait for the official launch announcement to confirm what Apple could debut next month and what new products will be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.