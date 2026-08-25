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Apple iPhone launch event date: When iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Ultra will debut?

Apple iPhone launch event date: When iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Ultra will debut?

Apple may also revise its pre-order schedule as it falls on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Therefore, instead of September 11, Apple may start pre-orders on September 12.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 3:32 PM IST
Apple iPhone launch event date: When iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Ultra will debut?iPhone 18 Pro models could launch next month, and Apple may announce the debut date by this week.

Apple is expected to launch the new generation iPhones, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, next month. However, Apple has yet to announce the launch event date, with reports suggesting that the company could unveil the new iPhone lineup on September 9, 2026. In addition, we could expect the launch date announcement by the end of this week.

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Must read: Apple’s CEO transition begins: iPhone-maker holds farewell for Tim Cook ahead of John Ternus’ takeover

Apple iPhone 18 Pro launch date

Previously, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed that the new iPhone 18 Pro models could launch on September 9. However, the latest reports also point to an entirely new launch date, which is expected to be September 8. Although Apple has yet to confirm the date, the conflicting reports suggest that the launch timeline could still change ahead of the official announcement.

September 8 appears unlikely, given Apple’s previous launch schedule. The company has typically left at least two days between Labor Day and its iPhone event, suggesting September 9 or later could be a more convincing date.

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Apple may also revise its pre-order schedule as it falls on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Therefore, instead of September 11, Apple may start pre-orders on September 12, 2026, which falls on a Saturday.

Must read: iPhone Ultra launch in September: What early users think of Apple’s first foldable

If Apple holds its iPhone 18 launch event on September 14 or 15, then the pre-orders could start on September 18, which is a Friday. Alongside iPhone 18 Pro models, Apple may also introduce iPhone Ultra, its first foldable phone. But it could initially be available only in the US, with other countries potentially getting it later.

Now, we will have to wait for the official launch announcement to confirm what Apple could debut next month and what new products will be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 25, 2026 3:32 PM IST
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