Apple expected to launch new AirPods Pro with USB-C charging case later this year

Apple has recently released the iOS 16.4 release candidate for developers, and it contains references to new AirPods with model codes A3048 and A2968. According to renowned analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, these model codes likely indicate that the new AirPods will be the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2, which was launched last year with a Lightning port.

Kuo predicts that these new AirPods will be shipped in mass between the second and third quarters of 2023.

Despite the exciting news, Kuo did not disclose any further information about the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2, and it is unclear whether they will feature any other hardware changes besides the updated charging case.

However, the move towards USB-C is in line with Apple's plan to switch from Lightning to USB-C ports on its devices.

In fact, Kuo also revealed that Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 lineup this year with a USB-C port, replacing the traditional Lightning port.

However, Kuo claims that Apple currently has no plans to release USB-C versions of the regular AirPods 2 and 3. This means that the AirPods Pro 2 will likely be the first truly wireless earphones from Apple to switch from Lightning to USB-C.

