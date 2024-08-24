Apple expected to unveil iPhone 16 lineup on September 10

Apple is reportedly gearing up for its highly anticipated fall hardware launch event, with September 10th pegged as the likely date for the grand unveiling of the iPhone 16 family, new Apple Watch models, and updated AirPods. This information comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a reputable source known for his accurate Apple leaks.

While Apple has remained tight-lipped, declining to comment on the report, sources familiar with the matter suggest that pre-orders for the new devices could begin shortly after the event, with a potential release date of September 20th.

The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to feature a range of upgrades, including:

A redesigned Capture Button, inspired by Sony's approach.

Enhanced camera capabilities, as hinted at in recent leaks.

New, more powerful Apple chips.

Marginally larger screens.

Integration of Apple's latest AI features.

Alongside the iPhones, Apple is also expected to introduce:

Apple Watch X or Apple Watch Series 10: Featuring larger displays while maintaining a slimmer profile.

Updated AirPods: Including a new vanilla model with noise cancellation, a first for the non-Pro series.