Apple eyes robotics expansion, mass production unlikely before 2028: Report

Apple is reportedly venturing into the robotics industry, with plans to develop both humanoid and non-humanoid robots as part of its expanding smart home ecosystem, according to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. While the project is currently in the proof-of-concept stage, mass production is unlikely to begin before 2028, signalling a long-term commitment to the field.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Kuo revealed that Apple’s focus is not necessarily on the form factor but rather on how users interact with robots through sensor-based technology and software integration. Unlike other companies that emphasise creating robots resembling humans, Apple reportedly refers to its designs as “anthropomorphic” rather than “humanoid.”

Apple has already demonstrated an interest in robotics through published research papers. Last week, the company released details about its ELEGNT framework, a system designed to help non-humanoid robots express intent and interact with users through movements rather than physical attributes.

The framework was showcased with a lamp-shaped robot that can move expressively to engage with users, offering a more immersive experience. However, these movements do not contribute directly to task execution, suggesting Apple is exploring the emotional and perceptual aspects of robotics rather than just functionality.

Apple’s public disclosure of its robotics research could be a deliberate strategy to attract talent in the rapidly growing AI and robotics industry. Kuo speculates that by making its robotics ambitions known, Apple is positioning itself as a future leader in consumer robotics and setting the groundwork for a software-driven approach to smart automation.

Additionally, the analyst mentioned that Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone remains in the proof-of-concept stage, indicating that the company is still refining its next-generation product lineup.