Apple Fitness+ arrives in India on December 15 with new workouts, music and expanded features

Apple has confirmed that Apple Fitness+, its dedicated fitness and wellness subscription platform, will launch in India on 15 December. The expansion is part of the service’s largest global rollout since its introduction five years ago, extending access to 49 countries and regions.

“Through its seamless integration across Apple devices, Fitness+ has helped inspire users to live a healthier day,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies. “From seeing real-time, personal metrics right onscreen with Apple Watch or AirPods Pro 3, to the ability to bring the service with you wherever you go on iPhone or iPad, we’re delivering unmatched motivation to users. We couldn’t be more excited to bring this experience to even more users around the globe with our biggest expansion yet.”

Advertisement

The service offers 12 workout types, ranging from Strength and Yoga to Pilates, HIIT, Dance, Kickboxing, Cycling and Meditation. Sessions span five to 45 minutes and can be accessed on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. Users can enhance their workouts by pairing an Apple Watch to see live metrics such as heart rate, calories burned and Activity ring progress onscreen. AirPods Pro 3 users can also view personalised stats directly while exercising.

Custom Plans remain a central feature, automatically generating personalised weekly schedules based on preferred activities, trainers, duration, music and more. Apple is also expanding its music integration with a new K-pop category, available across all workouts, in addition to existing genres such as Hip-Hop and Upbeat Anthems.

Advertisement

The popular Artist Spotlight series continues, featuring dedicated playlists from Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Selena Gomez, Coldplay and others. Meanwhile, Time to Walk, Apple’s audio series designed to motivate users on their daily walks, adds a new episode with Formula 1 driver Yuki Tsunoda, joining previous guests including Cynthia Erivo, Camila Cabello and Jane Fonda.

Collections, a curated set of themed workouts and meditations, will also be available. Categories include Run Your First 5K, No Shoes Workouts, Pilates for More Than Your Core and So Fresh! 90s Dance. The meditation library spans 12 themes such as Calm, Sleep and Sound, offering guided practices to help users recharge throughout the day.

Pricing and Availability

In India, Apple Fitness+ will be priced at Rs 149 per month or Rs 999 per year and can be shared with up to five family members. The service is currently offered in countries including the US, UK, France, Germany, Australia and UAE. It will expand to India, Singapore, the Netherlands, Sweden, Taiwan, Vietnam and more markets on 15 December.

Advertisement

German and Spanish dubbing will be added the same day. Japan’s rollout, along with Japanese dubbing, will follow early next year.

Customers purchasing a new Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad or Apple TV running the latest software, as well as AirPods Pro 3 or Powerbeats Pro 2 from Apple or authorised sellers, will receive three months of Fitness+ at no extra cost.