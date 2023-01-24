Apple iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3 rolls out to iPhone, iPad users; check what's new

Apple has started rolling out iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 for iPhone and iPad users. The new update brings some critical bug fixes to iPhones as well as support for HomePod (Gen 2). The new iOS, iPadOS update is rolling out to the following:

iPhone 8 and later

iPad Pro (all models)

iPad Air 3rd generation and later

iPad 5th generation and later

and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Eligible iPhone and iPad users who haven't received the update notification can go to Settings > General > Software Update to begin the process manually.

What's new in iOS 16.3

The iOS 16.3 now comes with support for Security Keys for Apple ID. This new feature will allow physical two-factor authentication for Apple ID logins. Additionally, the iPhones will now get support for second-gen HomePod.

Additionally, Apple has updated the Emergency SOS feature will will reduce the instances of accidental calls. The user will have to activate it by holding down the side button with volume up or down button pressed together. The call will be placed when the user releases the button.

Bug Fixes

The new iOS 16.3 will bring a host of critical bug fixes. The issue of horizontal lines on iPhone 14 Pro Max has been sorted out with the latest update. The iOS 16.3 update also fixes a problem with the Freeform app where the movements of Apple Pencil weren't visible on shared boards. The issue that made the wallpaper appear black on the lock screen has also been fixed.

Also read: Apple CEO Tim Cook takes over 40 per cent pay cut; compensation more dependent on stock performance