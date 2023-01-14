Apple working on an update to fix display woes for premium iPhone 14 Pro users

The premium iPhone 14 Pro smartphones seeming have a display bug as some of the users are complaining about seeing yellow and green coloured horizontal lines on their phone’s display since last month.

Apple has acknowledged the issue and said that they are working on a fix. According to a report by MacRumors, the company will be releasing a firmware update to resolve the issue.

The iOS 16.3 update is expected to roll out in February 2023 with many bug fixes.

According to the company, the problem appears to be at the software level and not on the hardware side, which is good news for the company as they do not have to do any recalls, repairs or refunds.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are the latest flagship phones from Apple, offering a range of new features and upgrades over their predecessors. The most notable of these is Dynamic Island, which replaces the iPhone’s display notch and appears as a pill-shaped cutout. This cutout houses an upgraded TrueDepth camera system and can display system alerts, background activities, and more.

The phones also boast an upgraded 48MP main camera system powered by a new Photonic Engine, and safety features such as Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite. The new Pros also come with an always-on display, an A16 Bionic chip, and iOS 16.

Other features include AirPods connected alerts, Face ID authentication, Apple Pay, AirDrop, and Low Battery Alerts. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are available in Space Black, Gold, Silver, and Deep Purple colours.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 and the 6.7-inch 14 Pro Max at Rs 1,39,900.

