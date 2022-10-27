Apple iPhone 14 Pro facing supply shortage in India: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Apple iPhone 14 series was launched earlier this year and the company had also begun production of its flagship series in India. However, the Pro models are still imported by the company and Apple buyers are witnessing a severe crunch in supply. This shortage has been highlighted by Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (IT), Rajeev Chandrasekhar via his official Twitter handle.

In response to a tweet concerned about the shortage of iPhone 14 Pro models in India, Chandrasekhar said that iPhone 14 model demand is being met but the iPhone 14 Pro models are facing supply chain issues. The minister claims to have spoken with Apple regarding this issue and the American company is working on resolving the problem. The minister claimed that the stock that’s still available is mostly via Private supply channels.

In his tweet Chandrasekhar said, “I hv spoken wth Apple n they hv said while iphone14 demand is being met also wth india productn, the iphone14 pro demand has surged n is facing supply constraints which they r addressing. pvt sales are probably "alternate" supply channels”

I hv spoken wth Apple n they hv said while iphone14 demand is being met also wth india productn, the iphone14 pro demand has surged n is facing supply constraints which they r addressing



pvt sales are probably "alternate" supply channels https://t.co/wLxJdxbFi9 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) October 26, 2022

On Flipkart, all models ranging from the iPhone 14 Pro 128GB variant to the iPhone 14 Pro Max 1 TB variant are either ‘Sold Out’ or are ‘Coming Soon’. Only the iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB variant in deep purple is available on the e-commerce website. On Apple’s official store, the iPhone 14 Pro devices are expected with a delivery wait time of up to 4 weeks.

Apple currently only manufacturers iPhone 14 models in the country. However, the company has been flagging that the demand for the non-Pro devices are relatively lower this year. Apple has also reportedly asked suppliers to reduce the production of the new iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 models share most of the design elements as well as the internals. The few changes are in the form of the new crash detection, photonic engine and the new Action Mode that allows users to create jitter free videos even with heavy movement.

The similarities between the Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 (even the chipset is the same) has most likely led to lower sales volume for the latter. The iPhone 13 was also available with heavy discounts during the festive season sale earlier this month, further boosting its demand.

