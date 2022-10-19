Apple cutting iPhone 14 Plus production due to lacklustre demand: Report

Just months after Apple launched the new iPhone 14 series, Apple is cutting the production of the larger iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone 14 Plus also started shipping late to most buyers, compared to the smaller iPhone 14. Just weeks after the slated shipments of the Plus variant began, the company is re-assessing the demand and is most likely witnessing a slump in overall bookings/sales for the iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone 14 Plus had replaced the mini model that was sold up until the iPhone 13 line-up.

A report by The Information has cited sources in Apple’s supply chain who have claimed that the company is cutting production of the new iPhone 14 Plus. The report claims that at least one manufacturer was asked to stop production of the iPhone 14 Plus components immediately. The report claims that two Apple suppliers in China that also rely on the components to assemble them into larger modules are cutting their production 70 per cent and 90 per cent respectively. The sources in the report informed that these suppliers are the only ones that make the specific module for iPhones.

iPhone vs iPhone

The new iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 also get almost identical design and hardware compared to last year’s iPhone 13. This could be another reason why buyers might be opting for the older and cheaper variant. Additionally, the iPhone 14 Plus is just $100 less expensive in the US, when compared to the iPhone 14 Pro, which enjoys better overall specs and camera performance. The new pill-shaped cut-out on the iPhone 14 Pro model displays and the A16 Bionic chipsets have been some of the significant distinctions that could be affecting the buyer’s decision.

Economic Slowdown

Apart from competition within the iPhone line-up, the global demand for smartphones has also been decreasing. A recent report from Canalys claimed that the smartphone market has shrunk by 9 percent in the third quarter when compared to the same time period last year. The economic downturn in various economies in the world could be one reason behind the slowing demand. Canalys even claims that the demand is expected to go further down in the next six to nine months.

