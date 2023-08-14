Apple iPhone 14 Pro users face battery health issues within 1 year of the phone's purchase

Some iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro users are facing unexpected battery degradation. The battery health indicator on select iPhones is showing more battery wear than anticipated, even with less than a year of usage.

Users are taking to X-Twitter to complain about the falling battery health by sharing screen grabs of their iPhones. One such user Daniel shared the diminished battery health on his phone. Furthermore, he also claimed that his battery life has gone down. He said, "My iPhone 14 Pro’s battery life is extremely poor. Took it off the charger at 8am. 20% at 12pm. Charged it to 80%. 4pm and already at 20% again."

Joanna Stern, a WSJ columnist, also highlighted the issue with her iPhone 14. She said, "My iPhone 14 Pro is down to 88% battery capacity after less than a year. Is it because I use my phone too much and have already hit 450 charge cycles?! (That's what Apple Store says.) Is it from heat from fast charging? Is there something up with the battery?"

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max battery health issues seem to be relegated to buggy software in my opinion requiring more charge. With iOS 17 betas I am charging twice a day. Yes it’s a beta, but we didn’t have this issue previously years. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/lkeZ8DJtHe — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) August 13, 2023

Sam Kohl, who runs AppleTrack, took to Twitter in July to express his concern. His iPhone 14 Pro saw a rapid decline in battery health, dropping to a maximum capacity of just 90 percent in a short span. This situation is different from his past experiences with iPhones and has been echoed by other users in the same boat.

Business Today has reached out to Apple for an explanation about the battery degradation.

iPhone Battery Expectations vs Reality

Apple officially states that iPhone batteries should maintain up to 80 per cent of their original capacity after 500 full charge cycles. However, these early reports suggest that users are seeing significant degradation well before reaching that point. The upcoming iPhone 15 series is rumored to address this issue with a battery size increase of 10 - 18 percent compared to current models.

Monitoring Battery Health

Apple introduced a battery health monitor for iPhones in the iOS 11.3 update, which coincided with the controversial performance throttling concerns of "batterygate." The feature aimed to mitigate performance issues stemming from aging batteries, and the fallout resulted in notable settlements.

