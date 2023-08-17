Apple iPhone 15 launch imminent: New model spotted on Indian regulatory listing

Apple's iPhone 15 has been spotted in India's regulatory database. This falls in line with the speculated launch timeline of the device. The phone is expected to be revealed officially in less than a month. A listing on the Bureau of Indian Standards has listed an Apple phone which has the model number A3094, it is believed to be iPhone 15. Last year's models belonging to the iPhone 14 series came with the model numbers A2649, A2881, A2884, A2883, and A2882

The purported listing of iPhone 15 on the BIS database was spotted by MySmartPrice. This follows reports that Apple has already begun production of the device in India. The Bloomberg report suggests that Apple is producing the new iPhone 15 devices in India and plans to retain the global production output of 85 million units, which is similar to last year's output for the iPhone 14 series.

iPhone 15 Series Launch Timeline

Apple hasn't revealed the official launch date of the upcoming Apple iPhones. However, reports have pegged the iPhone 15 launch to happen on September 12 or 13. The event is also expected to see the launch of the new Apple Watch and AirPods.

Here are some of the key details about the iPhone 15 that have been leaked so far:

The iPhone 15 may feature a new design with a pill-shaped cutout for the front-facing camera and a hole-punch cutout for the Face ID sensor.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be powered by the A16 Bionic chip, which is expected to be a significant upgrade over the A15 Bionic chip in the iPhone 14.

Similar to the iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 15 will have a 6.1-inch OLED display and the Plus variant will get a 6.7-inch OLED display.

Key details about the iPhone 15 Pro that have been leaked so far:

The Pro models are also expected to get some big upgrades in the form of a new Titanium frame for extra sturdiness

The Pro models are also expected to get camera upgrades, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature a new periscope zoom lens which is also found on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Apple will retain the screen size options. The 15 Pro is expected to measure get a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max will get a 6.7-inch display. However, the bezels are expected to shrink.

