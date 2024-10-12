Apple iPhone 16 Plus review: Big-screen delight without the big price tag

Apple's iPhone 16 Plus has taken the spotlight this year, surprisingly outpacing even the Pro models in pre-order sales. This Rs 89,900 iPhone occupies a sweet spot in Apple's lineup, offering a larger display and many of the Pro's features without the hefty price tag.

Design and Display: A Refreshing Take on the Familiar

The iPhone 16 Plus receives subtle yet impactful design updates, including a vertical rear camera arrangement (now supporting spatial photo and video capture), the addition of Action and Camera Control buttons, and a new selection of vibrant colour options. The aerospace-grade aluminium chassis feels surprisingly lightweight, and the matte finish resists fingerprints, adding to its premium feel.

The 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display remains unchanged, delivering sharp visuals and vibrant colours. However, the 60Hz refresh rate feels dated compared to the smoother 120Hz displays found on similarly priced Android phones. The display's peak brightness has been improved, which is a welcome addition.

Camera Control: A Welcome Addition with Room for Improvement

The new Camera Control button, borrowed from the Pro models, adds a physical control for taking photos and videos. While it offers convenient features like pressure sensitivity and swipe gestures for adjusting settings, its implementation can feel finicky at times. The limited third-party app support, as of now, is also a drawback.

Camera Performance: Rivalling the Pro Max

Despite seemingly unchanged camera hardware, the iPhone 16 Plus delivers impressive camera performance, nearly matching the iPhone 16 Pro Max in quality. The main and ultrawide cameras capture exceptional detail, particularly in low-light conditions.

The upgraded ultrawide lens with a wider aperture gathers significantly more light, resulting in brighter and clearer images. The only notable shortcoming is the lack of a dedicated telephoto lens for optical zoom.

Performance and Battery Life: Power and Endurance

Powered by Apple's new A18 Bionic chip, built on a 3nm process, the iPhone 16 Plus offers a significant performance boost over its predecessor. Benchmark scores and real-world usage demonstrate its exceptional speed and efficiency. The inclusion of hardware-accelerated ray tracing enhances gaming experiences, delivering realistic lighting and shadows.

Battery life is another strong point. The iPhone 16 Plus achieved an impressive over a full day of usage, significantly outlasting its predecessor and even the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. While wired charging speed is up to 27W, the iPhone 16 Plus now supports faster 25W MagSafe charging.

Software: Iterative Updates and the Promise of Apple Intelligence

iOS 18 brings incremental improvements to the iPhone experience, focusing on personalisation and usability enhancements. However, the real game-changer is Apple Intelligence, Apple's suite of AI-powered features.

While Apple Intelligence is expected to be fully realised in a later update of iOS 18, early glimpses of features like the new Siri, Photo Clean Up, and email summarisation showcase its potential to revolutionise how users interact with their iPhones. The highly anticipated Visual Intelligence feature, similar to Google Lens, is still under development.

Verdict: A Compelling Choice for Big-Screen Enthusiasts

The iPhone 16 Plus presents a compelling alternative to the pricier iPhone 16 Pro Max. It offers a large and vibrant display, flagship-level performance, an excellent camera system, and the promise of advanced AI capabilities through Apple Intelligence.

With its long-lasting battery, refined design, and convenient new features, the iPhone 16 Plus delivers a premium iPhone experience at a more affordable price point, making it an attractive option for those seeking a big-screen iPhone without breaking the bank.