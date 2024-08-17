Apple iPhone 16 Pro leaks hint at new gold colour option and design tweaks; see details

The rumour mill is churning with leaks about Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 lineup, expected to launch in September. Recent leaks suggest potential design changes and a new colour option for the iPhone 16 Pro models.

Four Color Options Revealed

Tipster Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) shared an image on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing dummy units of the iPhone 16 Pro in four colourways: black, white, gold, and grey or titanium. While official names haven't been confirmed, it's likely that Apple will retain the "Titanium" branding from the iPhone 15 Pro series.

New Gold Replaces Blue Titanium

The leaked image suggests that the new gold colour option could replace the Blue Titanium shade currently available in the iPhone 15 Pro lineup. This aligns with earlier predictions from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro models would come in black, white (or silver), grey, and a new rose shade, replacing the existing blue.

Design Tweaks

The image also hints at potential design changes, including a possible size increase compared to previous models and diagonally arranged rear cameras.

Rumoured Specifications

Other rumoured specifications for the iPhone 16 Pro include:

A18 Pro chip

Display size increased from 6.1 inches to 6.27 inches

3,577mAh battery

40W wired charging support

20W wireless charging via MagSafe

As September approaches, anticipation is building for the official unveiling of the iPhone 16 lineup. These leaks provide a glimpse into what Apple might have in store, with a potential focus on design refinements and an expanded colour palette for its flagship Pro models.