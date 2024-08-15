Apple opening up iPhone's tap-to-pay secure element for transactions with iOS 18.1 update

Apple is giving developers greater control over Near Field Communication (NFC) technology on iPhone with the release of iOS 18.1. Starting with this update, developers will be able to leverage the iPhone's Secure Element (SE) to offer contactless transactions directly within their apps, independent of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

This new capability opens up a wide range of possibilities for developers, allowing them to integrate NFC functionality into apps for various use cases, including:

In-store payments

Car keys

Transit cards

Corporate badges

Student IDs

Home keys

Hotel keys

Loyalty and rewards cards

Event tickets

Support for government IDs will also be added in the future.

Apple highlights that this new solution was designed with user security and privacy in mind. The NFC and SE APIs leverage the Secure Element, a certified chip that securely stores sensitive information on the device. The system also utilises Apple's proprietary technologies like the Secure Enclave, biometric authentication, and Apple servers to ensure secure transactions.

Users can initiate contactless transactions within these apps by either opening the app directly or setting it as their default contactless app in iOS settings and double-clicking the side button on their iPhone.

Developer Access and Requirements:

To incorporate this functionality, developers will need to:

Enter into a commercial agreement with Apple.

Request the NFC and SE entitlement.

Pay associated fees.

This process ensures that only authorised developers who meet specific industry and regulatory standards and adhere to Apple's security and privacy guidelines can access the necessary APIs.

Availability

The NFC and SE APIs will be available to developers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the U.K., and the U.S. in an upcoming developer seed for iOS 18.1, with more regions to follow.

Importantly, users will still have access to the convenience and security of Apple Pay and Wallet alongside these new in-app NFC experiences.