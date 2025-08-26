Apple iPhone 17 series releasing on 9 September at 'Awe dropping' event

Apple has confirmed that its next major event will take place on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10:00am PT, which translates to 10:30 pm IST, at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, Cupertino. The event carries the tagline “Awe dropping.” and will also be streamed live on Apple’s website, YouTube, and the Apple TV app.

Advertisement

The highlight of the launch will be the iPhone 17 series, which includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and an all-new iPhone 17 Air. The Air, set to replace the “Plus” model, is expected to be Apple’s thinnest and lightest iPhone yet, featuring a 6.6-inch display, Apple’s C1 modem, and a single-lens rear camera.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro models are rumoured to introduce a sturdier aluminium build along with a redesigned rear camera bar, drawing comparisons to Google’s Pixel design. All models in the lineup are expected to be powered by new A19 or A19 Pro chips, with ProMotion displays becoming standard across the range.

Advertisement

In addition to the iPhones, Apple is also expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3. Other hardware announcements could include AirPods Pro 3, a new HomePod mini, and a refreshed Apple TV 4K.

On the software side, Apple is expected to share release dates for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, and more. The event may also offer a deeper look at Apple’s Liquid Glass UI revamp and expanded Apple Intelligence features, including upgrades to Siri.