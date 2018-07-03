Apple's iPhone with 6.1-inch LCD panel could be priced as low as $600: Analyst

Apple's new iPhones have been a subject of curiosity since Apple launched the iPhone X and its younger siblings. Numerous reports have suggested that the Cupertino-based company will be selling three iPhones this year. Single-handedly, it was analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who has provided the maximum amount of details about the three iPhones that will launch later this year.

Now, the analyst has cleared the air about the pricing of the cheapest of the three iPhones. Kuo claims that Apple has reduced the pricing of the iPhone that uses LCD by ditching the second camera module and pressure sensitive 3D touch. According to a report by 9to5Mac, Kuo claimed that the cheapest iPhone will be priced in the range of $600-$700 which roughly translates to Rs 41,000-Rs 48,000. Earlier, the same analyst has estimated a slightly higher price point but Apple's recent changes have brought down the price of the device. In India, the device is expected to be priced substantially higher than the launch price in the US.

Despite the drop in price, the device is expected to be closer to the iPhone X that the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The LCD iPhone will come with a 6.1-inch panel with a notch on top. Since this will be the first time Apple will produce an LCD iPhone with a notch, one can expect delays in shipment.

The analyst also claims that Apple will continue to manufacture iPhones with LCD displays even after the launch of the new 6.1-inch iPhone. We can expect Apple to launch relatively cheap iPhones in 2019 as well.

The new generation iPhones will be powered by a bigger battery and a USB Type C connection. Apple is also expected to finally introduce Dual-SIM slots with the next generation iPhones.

Other than the new iPhones that are lined-up, Kuo also shed light on the other launches we can expect from Apple which includes a cheaper MacBook Air, iPad Pro with FaceID and Apple Watch 4 with a larger rectangular display.