Apple iPhone-maker Foxconn is ready to hire thousands of new employees in India

Foxconn, one of the biggest suppliers for Apple, has decided to double its workforce in India. The company's representative in India made a public statement via his LinkedIn account. V Lee, Foxconn's representative in India made the announcement while wishing PM Modi on his 73rd birthday on Sunday. The Taiwan-based iPhone maker has already employed 40,000 employees at its Tamil Nadu plant. Lee did not specify any numbers in regard to his announcement on Sunday.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has offered support for Foxconn in its attempt to double its workforce. In a X-post, Vaishnaw said, "Fully committed to support and facilitate."

Fully committed to support and facilitate. pic.twitter.com/8ZBfnMDxa1 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 18, 2023

Foxconn is currently the world's largest contract manufacturer of electronics. India is one of the up-and-coming markets for the company as it has rapidly expanded its manufacturing facilities in the southern states of India. The company is looking to reduce dependency on China as the geopolitical environment keeps worsening across the globe.

V Lee in his LinkedIn post said, "Happy Birthday, Honourable PM. Under your leadership, Foxconn has grown smoothly and rapidly in India. We will work even harder to present you with a greater birthday gift next year, aiming for another doubling of employment, FDI, and business size in India."

Late last year, Reuters reported that Foxconn has plans to recruit 53,000 more workers over the next two years and expand its workforce to around 70,000 in India. The report cited two Indian government officials.

In August, Karnataka announced that Foxconn will be investing $600 million in two projects within the state. These projects will focus on the production of casing components for iPhones and equipment for chip manufacturing.

During an earnings briefing last month, Foxconn’s Chairman Liu Young-way expressed his optimism about the potential in India. He stated that the investment of several billion dollars is just the beginning.

