Apple iPhone SE 3: Cheapest iPhone yet?

Apple’s invites for the March 8 event, titled Peek Performance, are out and it is scheduled for 10 AM PST (11:30 PM IST). The company is expected to launch the iPhone SE 3 at the event and rumour has it that this should be Apple’s most affordable iPhone yet. The event is also expected to give us an affordable iPad Air.

Apple’s Senior Vice President, Marketing, Greg Joswiak, shared the event details on his profile with the words “Peek Performance”, so it is likely that we might see the iPhone SE support 5G and be powered by the A15 Bionic.

Older reports had suggested that Apple might change the design of the iPhone SE but that does not seem likely. What might surprise fans though is the price of the device. According to reports, the iPhone SE 3 might be priced at $300 for the most basic model. This converts to Rs 22,522 approx making it the cheapest iPhone yet, but it does not seem likely that this is going to happen. Given that it should feature 5G support means that it cannot be priced in this bracket. We just need to wait for a few days more so we’ll know soon what Apple has planned.

The iPhone SE 3 should be powered by the A15 Bionic, the same SoC that powers the iPhone 13 series. It should also run the latest OS out-of-the-box.

Apple is also expected to upgrade the cameras on the iPhone SE 3. The last iPhone SE had a 12MP camera on the back and a 7MP on the front. This should ideally see an upgrade on the new model. Reports also suggest that we might see two models of the iPhone SE 3 - a 3GB one and 4GB one.

Besides this, Apple should launch a new iPad Air and also might give us a look at the new Mac with the in-house M1 Pro, and then launch it later in the year.

