Apple iPhone SE 4: Leaked details on pricing, launch timeline, and specifications

Rumours suggest that the iPhone SE 4 could be launched in the first half of next year. This information from China indicates potential pricing and specifications of the new budget iPhone, including a 6.06-inch OLED display.

Tipster Ice Universe shared on Weibo that the iPhone SE 4 might be released between March and May next year, with pricing expected to range between $499 (approximately Rs 42,000) and $549 (around Rs 46,000). For context, the iPhone SE (2022) started at $429 (about Rs. 35,000) for the base 64GB model.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a significant camera upgrade with a single 48-megapixel rear camera compared to the 12-megapixel sensor on the iPhone SE (2022). It will also have a 6.06-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a substantial upgrade from the 4.7-inch screen of its predecessor.

The device is tipped to be powered by Apple's A18 chipset, with options for 6GB and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. This chipset is also expected to be used in the upcoming flagship iPhone 16 models. The iPhone SE 4 will likely have an aluminium frame and support Face ID for authentication.

It is rumoured to include a USB Type-C port for charging, following Apple's adoption of the USB connector with the iPhone 15 in response to the EU's common charger regulation. If these leaks are accurate, the iPhone SE 4 will offer several substantial upgrades over its predecessor, including a better camera, larger and higher-quality display, improved performance, and modern charging options.