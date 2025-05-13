Apple is planning to raise iPhone prices starting with iPhone 17 series: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing to raise prices across its upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

While the price hikes may coincide with increased costs linked to import tariffs, Apple is reportedly attributing the higher pricing to substantial design changes and new features. Among the most anticipated additions is the introduction of the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, part of a broader effort to justify the premium.

Sources suggest that Apple is carefully avoiding direct associations between the price increase and the ongoing trade war, even as the company braces for up to USD 900 million in additional expenses during the April–June quarter due to tariff pressures. Despite a recent 90-day pause in reciprocal tariffs between the US and China and limited exemptions for certain tech goods, a 20–30% levy on many Chinese imports remains in place.

To mitigate these challenges, Apple has accelerated efforts to shift its manufacturing base out of China. A growing share of iPhones sold in the US is now assembled in India, with Foxconn expected to double its Indian output to 30 million units by the end of 2025. However, reports indicate that the company may still rely on China for the production of its 20th-anniversary iPhone, due in 2027.

Apple has yet to officially comment on the pricing strategy, but industry insiders suggest that the company aims to soften any consumer backlash by delivering major design overhauls and advanced features. Looking ahead, Apple is reportedly planning to launch a radically redesigned, all-glass iPhone in 2027, marking the 20th anniversary of the iconic device.

As consumers await the new lineup, it remains unclear whether the price hikes will also affect markets outside the US. Further details are expected closer to the official unveiling of the iPhone 17 series, which is expected in September.