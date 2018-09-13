Apple launches iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max with A12 Bionic chip, advanced camera

Retiring last year's iPhone X, Apple announced the launch of 5.8-inch iPhone XS & 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max (the biggest screen on an iPhone ever), that are expected to come to India on September 28. Another first for Apple, the new iPhones support Dual SIM through the use of a nano-SIM and digital eSIM and are IP68 certified which means it can withstand up to 2 meters of water for 30 minutes.

Both the iPhone XS and XS Max features a 12-megapixel dual camera system with dual optical image stabilization with 2x optical zoom, and a new two times faster sensor. There are new Depth Control settings that allow users to dynamically adjust the depth of field in the Photos app both in real-time preview and post-capture to create portraits. Portrait mode with Depth Control is also available on the TrueDepth camera for selfies.

The A12 Bionic chipset onboard is a 7-nanometer chip that Apple claims will deliver industry-leading performance in a more power-efficient design. It has a six-core fusion architecture with two performance cores that are up to 15 per cent faster, four efficiency cores that are up to 50 per cent more efficient and a four-core GPU that is up to 50 per cent faster.

The new iPhones will ship with iOS 12 out-of-the-box, which will introduce new features such as group notification where notifications from one source are stacked together. The much talked about feature of the iOS 12 is the addition Digital Health that keeps a track of smartphone activity, number of times the phone was unlocked, notifications responded to, the app you spent the most time on and more. There is a 'Downtime' option for staying away from certain addictive apps. The operating system greys out the selected apps once the set time threshold has been crossed.

Group FaceTime will support 32 participants in a group video call. Improvising Siri experience, the iOS 12 introduces Siri Shortcuts. Putting augmented reality at the forefront, the new iPhones also features Measure app that is pretty accurate in measuring objects by using the camera.

"iPhone Xs is packed with next-generation technologies and is a huge step forward for the future of the smartphone. iPhone XS is not one, but two new iPhone models and iPhone XS Max offers the biggest display ever in an iPhone with the biggest battery ever in an iPhone, delivering up to an hour and a half more battery life in your day", says, Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

As per the company, the iPhone XS lasts 30 minutes longer than the X, and the XS Max up to 90 minutes longer.

Pricing

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB capacity models in space grey, silver and a new gold finish starting at Rs 99,900 and Rs 109,900 respectively