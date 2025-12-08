Apple likely to face another executive shake-up as Chip Chief Johny Srouji may depart

Amid an ongoing executive transition at Apple, the company’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies, Johny Srouji, is reportedly considering a departure. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Srouji has told Tim Cook that he’s “seriously considering” the switch and intends to join another company, though details about the departure remain slim.

Advertisement

If the claims are true, then it will come as another major executive departure after Apple design chief Alan Dye, AI chief John Giannandrea, policy lead Lisa Jackson and others in a matter of weeks. The report further highlights that Srouji's departure is a near-term risk and that Cook is offering a big compensation package and greater responsibilities in the move to retain him. Internal talks also speculate that the team of executives are considering promoting Srouji as Apple’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO). However, the change may happen under a new Apple CEO, as Tim Cook is also rumoured to announce his retirement soon.

Johny Srouji has been part of Apple since 2008 and was promoted to the position of Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies in 2015. He has been a crucial member of Apple, and now, he plans to join another company as opportunities appear.

Advertisement

According to Gurman, there are several reasons surrounding major executive-level departures. Firstly, the majority of executives are nearing retirement age. Other reasons are reportedly due to Apple’s struggling future since it has not launched a new product category in decades, and it has yet to deliver the desired Apple Intelligence upgrades.