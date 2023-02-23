Apple may bring no-prick blood glucose tracking technology to Apple Watch

Apple has long been committed to improving the health and wellness of its customers through innovative technology. One area of particular interest to the company has been glucose monitoring, which is essential for individuals living with diabetes. Now, recent reports suggest that Apple is closer than ever to bringing no-prick glucose monitoring to the Apple Watch.

For years, there have been rumours that Apple was working on a non-invasive glucose monitoring system for the Apple Watch. In 2017, it was reported that the company had a team of biomedical engineers working on the project, and in 2019, it was revealed that Apple had filed a patent application for a non-invasive glucose monitoring system. However, until now, there has been no confirmation that such a system was close to being released.

That has now changed. According to Mark Gurman, Apple has been conducting clinical trials of a no-prick glucose monitoring system for the Apple Watch. He claims that the system works by shining a light through the skin to measure glucose levels in the blood. The technology, which is based on infrared spectroscopy, is still in the testing phase, but the results so far have been promising and has currently reached the "proof-of-concept stage".

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects millions of people around the world. It occurs when the body is unable to regulate the amount of glucose in the blood properly, leading to high blood sugar levels. To manage diabetes effectively, individuals must monitor their blood sugar levels regularly. Traditionally, this has required pricking the skin with a lancet to obtain a drop of blood, which can be both painful and inconvenient.

If the technology proves to be effective, it could be a game-changer for individuals living with diabetes. No-prick glucose monitoring would eliminate the need for painful finger sticks and make it easier for people to monitor their blood sugar levels on a regular basis. This could help individuals with diabetes to better manage their condition and reduce the risk of complications such as nerve damage, kidney disease, and blindness.

Of course, there are still many unknowns when it comes to the non-invasive glucose monitoring system being developed by Apple as it needs to be miniaturised into a much smaller form factor. The technology is still in the testing phase, and it is unclear when it will be available to the public.

