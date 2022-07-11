Apple might launch the iPhone 14 series on September 13: Reports

Apple is going to launch the iPhone 14 series later this autumn along with the Apple Watch Series 8, new AirPods Pro and more. While the company is yet to make a formal announcement regarding the launch date, some reports have singled out a date already.

The company usually launches the new iPhone in September every year with the devices starting to ship by later in the month. So, while we do know it is going to be a September launch, there were no guesses about the date.

According to tipster iHacktu iLeaks, Apple is going to launch the iPhone 14 series on September 13. While the tipster did not share anything more, about how they arrived at this date, on Twitter, this is the first possible guess out there for the launch date.

I'm thinking of stopping tweeting after the presentation of the iPhone 14 on September 13 2022 3/3 — iHacktu ileaks  (@ihacktu) June 22, 2022

Reports suggest that the preorders for the iPhone 14 series will start from September 16 and shipments could begin by September 23. Now, since Apple has officially announced nothing yet, it is best to not take these dates as confirmed ones.

Apple is going to launch the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max or iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max this year. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro are going to have 6.1-inch screens while the iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have the 6.7-inch one. According to reports, the Pro models are going to feature the new notch-less design with the pill-shaped punch hole, while the non-Pro devices are getting the same notched display.

And that’s not all. It’s been tipped that Apple might launch the non-Pro devices with the A15 Bionic while the Pro models will get the newer A16 Bionic chip, thus widening the gap between Pro and non-Pro models further.

The same launch event should also give us the new Apple Watch Series 8 and the new AirPods Pro. We expect to see three Apple Watches being launched at the event including a new SE version and a rugged version.

