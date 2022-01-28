Apple opens up Shot on iPhone Challenge: Here’s how to participate

Apple has announced the Shot on iPhone Challenge for macro photos and entries can be submitted till February 16. The macro shots must be taken from the iPhone 13 Pro or the iPhone 13 Pro Max and can be shared on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge. The panel of photography experts from the industry, and from Apple, will review the submissions globally and select 10 winning photos.

The winning photos will be displayed on Apple Newsroom, on apple.com, Apple’s Instagram handle and on other official Apple accounts. These photos might also appear in digital campaigns across Apple Stores, billboards, and public photo exhibitions.

The iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max devices feature ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto cameras and the ultra-wide camera has a wider f/1.8 aperture and a new autofocus system that helps improve low-light photos by 92 per cent. With this new lens design and autofocus capability, users can capture detailed macro photos.

The main idea behind this macro photography challenge is to see something ordinary and look closer to find the extraordinary.

How to take macro shots with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Make sure you are close to your subject. You can get as close as 2 centimeters (about an inch) away.

Next, place the primary point of focus near the centre of the frame, as that’s where the sharpest focus is when shooting in macro.

Tap an area in the viewfinder to set a specific focus point.

Shoot at .5x to capture an Ultra Wide field of view, or shoot at 1x for tighter framing. The iPhone will automatically switch cameras as you get close while maintaining the 1x framing.

How to submit your macro photos

Photos can be shared on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge. Weibo users can use the hashtags #ShotoniPhone# and #iPhonemacrochallenge#. You also need to mention which device you have used to capture the image in the photo caption.

If you want to submit images in the highest resolution, you can email them to shotoniphone@apple.com, using the file format ‘firstname_lastname_macro_iPhonemodel.’ Subject line must be: ‘Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge Submission’.

The photos you send in can be straight off the camera. Or you can also edit them by using Apple’s editing tools in the Photos app. Third-party software can also be used for editing.

The last day of submitting entries is February 16, 11:59 PM.

This photo challenge is not open for Apple employees or their immediate families and you must be 18 or older to participate.

Apple’s macro photography competition is going to be judged by the likes of Apeksha Maker (Mumbai-based photographer and co-founder of The House of Pixels), Anand Varma (National Geographic Explorer and award-winning photographer), Peter McKinnon, Paddy Chao, Yik Keat Lee, Arem Duplessis, Billy Sorrentino, Della Huff, Kaiann Drance, and Pamela Chen.

