Apple planning a new MacBook Pro with a touchscreen OLED display

Apple may be preparing to introduce touchscreen support to its MacBook Pro lineup, according to reports from industry analysts. The move would mark a major shift in design for the company, which has so far resisted adding touch input to its laptops.

Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that the first MacBook Pro with an OLED display will also feature a touchscreen. The panel is expected to use on-cell touch technology supplied by Samsung, with mass production tipped to begin in late 2026. A commercial launch could follow in early 2027.

Advertisement

Kuo noted that the decision appears to be driven by Apple’s long-term observation of iPad user behaviour, concluding that touch controls can enhance productivity and user experience in specific scenarios. Analysts believe the change could also help reduce the gap between MacBooks and iPads, which have traditionally served different roles in Apple’s product ecosystem.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has also reported on Apple’s plans for an OLED MacBook Pro, previously suggesting it could feature an M6 chip, though more recent speculation points toward the upcoming M7 processor instead.

While details remain limited, questions remain about whether the MacBook Pro will support features such as a 360-degree hinge or Apple Pencil compatibility.

Apple is also working on an entry-level MacBook powered by the A18 Pro chip from the iPhone 16 Pro series, expected to target a price point of around $700. However, this model will not initially include a touchscreen. Kuo added that the second generation of the budget MacBook, anticipated in 2027, may add touch support, though this remains under discussion within Apple.