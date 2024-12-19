Apple pushes back on Meta’s requests, cites alarming privacy concerns

Apple has criticised Meta Platforms, claiming that its repeated requests for access to the iPhone maker’s software tools could compromise user privacy and security. The move highlights the escalating tension between the two tech giants as they navigate compliance with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Under the DMA, which took effect last year, companies like Apple must allow competitors and app developers to interoperate with their services or face fines of up to 10% of their global annual turnover.

According to a report from Apple, Meta has made 15 interoperability requests—more than any other company—seeking extensive access to Apple’s technology stack.

“In many cases, Meta is seeking to alter functionality in a way that raises concerns about the privacy and security of users, and that appears to be completely unrelated to the actual use of Meta external devices, such as Meta smart glasses and Meta Quests,” Apple said.

Apple warned that granting all of Meta’s requests could allow platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to access sensitive user data.

“If Apple were to have to grant all of these requests, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp could enable Meta to read on a user’s device all of their messages and emails, see every phone call they make or receive, track every app that they use, scan all of their photos, look at their files and calendar events, log all of their passwords, and more,” the company stated.

Apple also highlighted Meta’s history of privacy violations, including substantial fines in Europe, as a significant concern.

Meta dismissed Apple’s claims, accusing the company of using privacy as a shield to justify anti-competitive behaviour.

“What Apple is actually saying is they don’t believe in interoperability,” a Meta spokesperson said. “Every time Apple is called out for its anti-competitive behaviour, they defend themselves on privacy grounds that have no basis in reality.”

The European Commission, which oversees competition in the 27-country bloc, is reviewing how Apple must comply with interoperability rules. On Wednesday, the Commission outlined measures requiring Apple to provide a clear process for assessing interoperability requests from developers, along with regular updates and feedback mechanisms.

The Commission has also proposed steps for Apple to enable interoperability for iOS notifications, Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro, and other connected devices. A final decision on Apple’s compliance with the DMA is expected by March 2025.