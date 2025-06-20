Apple reportedly planning 2026 launch for foldable iPhone, orders Samsung displays

Apple may be inching closer to launching its first foldable iPhone, with production timelines and display partnerships now starting to firm up. According to a new report by reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant is aiming for a late 2026 release, having already placed display orders with Samsung.

The development comes via insights from Apple’s assembly partner Foxconn, which is reportedly preparing to initiate the project as early as the third quarter of 2025. Mass production is expected to follow in the second half of 2026, aligning with earlier predictions that Apple was working on a foldable device but had not committed to a final launch timeline.

While most components are still under development, including a specialised “liquidmetal hinge”, the display specs appear to be locked in. Apple has ordered between 7 and 8 million foldable panels from Samsung Display, according to Kuo. This suggests that Apple has selected Samsung as the primary display supplier for the new device, a strategic move given Samsung’s dominance in the foldable OLED market.

Production volumes for the foldable iPhone are expected to reach between 15 and 20 million units, though these are likely intended to fulfil demand over the device’s lifespan rather than a single launch year. Kuo notes that the premium price point of the phone may limit immediate sales, making it unlikely Apple will sell the entire batch in 2026 alone.

“Apple has ordered 7–8 million foldable panels,” the report states, “while the supposed production of foldable iPhones is anything between 15 and 20 million units.”

If these projections hold true, Apple’s foldable phone would enter the market well after competitors like Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola have established a presence. However, Apple is known for waiting until technologies mature before making a major hardware leap, often entering categories late but with more refined execution.