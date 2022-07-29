Apple rolls in support to modify, unsend iMessages

At WWDC 2022, Apple had talked about a whole lot of changes coming to iMessage with iOS 16. The latest software update is now on public beta after being in developer beta for a while and thanks to people having tested these versions already, we know about the upgrades coming in.

iOS 16 brings in the ability to unsend and modify (edit) iMessages but this feature is not without restrictions.

According to a 9to5Mac report, the iOS 16 beta 4 tightens these restrictions further.

The latest beta version brings in changes to the home app, lock screen notifications, mail app, and messages app. Particularly where the messages app is concerned, for edit history, Apple has addressed an issue that it missed out on initially.

So far, there was no edit history note when it came to iMessage modifications. Without this feature, anyone could edit mean or malicious messages after they were sent. Also, the tiny ‘Edited’ notice just alerted users about the fact that something had changed but there was no way the user could find out or read the original message.

The new modifications coming in will reportedly allow users to view the alterations that have been made. Additionally, the time window to unsend a message has been shortened with iOS 16 beta 4. Older iterations of iOS 16 beta allowed users 15 minutes to unsend a text, but the latest beta version shortens that time to two minutes. However, users still get 15 minutes to make modifications.

By the time iOS 16 rolls out officially, which should happen by fall this year, we expect Apple to still bring in some more changes to the new features coming in.

