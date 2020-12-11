Apple roped in TSMC for making self-driving car chips

Apple is reportedly planning to forge ahead with its plan to develop a car. More so, the Cupertino tech giant is moving ahead with its self-driving car, codenamed Project Titan.

Apple has collaborated with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to develop the self-driving chips, even as it looks to set up factories in the US, a report in Digitimes mentioned. However, there is no official confirmation on this front from either of the two companies, warranting caution.

Apple is allegedly working on developing a self-driving technology that could later be appropriated by other manufacturers. A recent report from Bloomberg also indicated that the leadership role in the development of 'Project Titan' has been granted to John Giannandrea - Senior Vice President at Apple's artificial intelligence and machine learning departments, who oversees the company's voice assistant Siri.