Apple, Samsung drive record value for Indian smartphone market in Q2 2025

Apple and Samsung have emerged as the key growth drivers of India’s smartphone market in Q2 2025, propelling the industry to record-breaking value levels, according to the latest report from Counterpoint Research.

India’s smartphone shipments rose 8% year-on-year (YoY), but more significantly, the market’s wholesale value surged 18% YoY, the highest ever for a second quarter. This jump was led by robust demand in the ultra-premium segment (priced above ₹45,000), which grew 37% YoY, the fastest across all price bands. Apple and Samsung were at the forefront of this trend.

Apple and Samsung Lead Value Growth

The iPhone 16 was the most-shipped smartphone in the quarter, helping Apple register its highest-ever Q2 shipments in India. The company’s success was underpinned by expanded availability of financing options like no-cost EMIs, aggressive trade-in programmes, and limited-period summer discounts that brought premium devices within reach for more Indian consumers.

“India’s smartphone market recovery in Q2 2025 was further supported by an improved macroeconomic environment,” said Prachir Singh, Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint. “Additionally, tax relief measures introduced earlier in the year increased disposable incomes and savings, creating a favourable setup for discretionary purchases...Apple and Samsung capitalised on this trend through aggressive affordability initiatives.”

Samsung, meanwhile, led the market in terms of value share, commanding 23% of total revenue. Its growth was fuelled by the strong performance of both its A and S series, along with steady demand for previous-generation flagships through promotions. Samsung was the second-largest brand overall by shipment volume, but its focus on mid to premium-tier products helped it outperform rivals in value.

“The ultra-premium segment helped the Indian smartphone market record its best-ever Q2 in value terms and highest-ever ASP,” Singh added.

Vivo Tops Shipment Volume, Oppo Secures Third Spot

Vivo (excluding iQOO) led the market by shipment volume in Q2 2025, growing 23% YoY. The brand performed strongly in the ₹10,000–₹15,000 segment, with its Y and T series maintaining strong offline momentum.

“Vivo’s T series continued to gain traction offline, illustrating Vivo’s strengthened presence across retail tiers,” said Shubham Singh, Research Analyst at Counterpoint.

Oppo (excluding OnePlus) took the third position, driven by refreshed A5 and K series models. The brand benefited from a revamped portfolio, increased retailer engagement, and better margins for offline partners.

Nothing, Motorola, and Lava Show Explosive Growth

Nothing was the fastest-growing brand in Q2 2025 with a 146% YoY increase in shipments, marking its sixth consecutive quarter as the top gainer. Its newly launched CMF Phone 2 Pro and expanding retail network contributed significantly.

Motorola followed closely with 86% YoY growth, fuelled by strong demand for its G and Edge series across smaller cities and expanded retail partnerships.

In the budget segment, Lava was the fastest-growing brand under ₹10,000, with 156% YoY growth. Its clean stock Android experience, competitive pricing, and improved after-sales support helped the brand thrive in value-conscious markets.

Premium Push from OnePlus and Realme

OnePlus saw 75% YoY growth in the ultra-premium segment, driven by its flagship 13 and 13R series, as well as strong early response to the newly launched 13s compact model.

Realme entered the ultra-premium space with the GT 7 Pro Dream Edition, a co-branded model aimed at younger consumers. The brand has also been investing in offline expansion to drive visibility for higher ASP models.

Chipset Landscape

On the chipset front, MediaTek led with a 47% share of the Indian smartphone market, followed by Qualcomm at 31%. Qualcomm’s smartphone shipments rose 28% YoY during the quarter.