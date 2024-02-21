scorecardresearch
Apple says this iPhone series is much better at retaining its battery health

With the upcoming iOS 17.4 update, iPhone 15 users will gain access to detailed battery statistics directly from their device's Settings app

Apple has announced that its iPhone 15 series boasts a significantly enhanced battery cycle lifespan compared to earlier models. This advancement means the new iPhones can maintain up to 80 per cent of their original battery capacity for double the number of charge cycles of their predecessors. 

Essentially, while previous iPhone models could achieve this level of capacity retention at 500 charge cycles, the iPhone 15 models can do so at 1,000 charge cycles. This improvement, first spotted by MacRumors, is part of Apple's ongoing efforts to enhance battery components and power management systems.

New battery-related features

Additionally, with the upcoming iOS 17.4 update, iPhone 15 users will gain access to detailed battery statistics directly from their device's Settings app. This feature, exclusive to the iPhone 15 series, allows users to monitor their phone's battery health and its charge cycle count, among other statistics. Previously, such detailed battery information was not available for older iPhone models.

With iPhone 15 models with iOS 17.4 and later, you can see your battery health, when your battery was manufactured, when it was first used, the cycle count, and if a battery replacement is recommended. Go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health.

Published on: Feb 21, 2024, 4:20 PM IST
