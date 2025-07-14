Apple set to secure US streaming rights for Formula 1 in landmark $150 million deal: Report

Apple is on the verge of adding Formula 1 to its growing roster of sports streaming content. According to a report from Business Insider, the tech giant has submitted a bid worth at least $150 million annually for the U.S. rights to stream F1 races starting in 2026. The rights are currently held by Disney-owned ESPN, which reportedly has no plans to match the offer.

The move follows Apple’s recent success with “F1,” its original Formula 1-themed film, and signals a deeper commitment to live sports. If finalised, this deal would mark Apple’s third major sports partnership, following its agreements to stream Friday Night Baseball and Major League Soccer.

The bid would nearly double ESPN’s current annual spend on F1 rights, which sits at around $85 million. Yet ESPN appears content to walk away, choosing instead to allocate funds elsewhere, especially given the surge in sports streaming costs.

Formula 1’s presence in the United States has grown considerably in recent years, thanks in large part to Netflix’s Drive to Survive, which debuted in 2019. That documentary series helped drive interest among younger audiences, transforming the sport from a niche European obsession to a fast-growing fixture on American screens. ESPN says viewership has more than doubled since 2018, with current races averaging around 1.3 million U.S. viewers.

Despite the buzz around sports rights, some expected players have been less active this time. Netflix, which previously explored a bid for F1 rights in 2022, is not believed to have pursued the latest round of negotiations aggressively. Other potential contenders were also reportedly lukewarm.

Apple, meanwhile, has continued to invest heavily in original content and live events. While the company has avoided bidding for the rights to the NFL, the crown jewel of American sports television, its aggressive play for F1 signals confidence in both the global reach of the sport and its long-term potential as a streaming draw.