Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Apple Stores to get a major makeover: New Genius Bars, pickup areas, more coming soon

Apple Stores to get a major makeover: New Genius Bars, pickup areas, more coming soon

Apple wants to redesign its retail stores across nations, bringing a more modern and customer-focused experience.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 14, 2026 11:33 AM IST
Apple Stores to get a major makeover: New Genius Bars, pickup areas, more coming soonThe Genius Bar is set to get a traditional look that may include wood finishes and counters at different heights, making them more accessible to customers.

Apple is expected to bring major changes to its physical retail stores globally, with redesigned Genius Bars, dedicated pickup areas and revamped Today at Apple spaces coming. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple plans to renovate its existing stores quickly and to give them a more updated design.

Advertisement

In addition to redesign, the tech giant is also said to be more selective about opening stores in new locations rather than expanding its retail network rapidly. Therefore, the company could take a more measured approach to retail expansion.

Must read: Apple launches AppleCare One: Includes one plan, six people, and multiple Apple devices

Apple Store redesign: What to expect

Reportedly, Apple wants to redesign its retail stores across nations, bringing a more modern and customer-focused experience. The company wants to make technical support and customer service more visible with bigger Genius Bars. It may also redesign the Avenues, the product-display areas that run along the walls of many Apple Stores.

Apple may also bring dedicated pickup zones into wooden Avenue sections for customers collecting online orders. This section may include dedicated drawers and a table where employees can hand over products.

Advertisement

Today at Apple may also be revamped with dedicated storage for equipment, a permanent instructor table, and seating for customers. However, Apple could remove one crucial design element of the Apple Store, which is the Video walls, as they may be used for the Genius Bar.

Must read: Apple’s ₹4.5 lakh iPhone Duo: 5 features that set foldable apart, coming to India in October

The Genius Bar is set to get a traditional look that may include wood finishes and counters at different heights, making them more accessible to customers. There would also be storage and product images behind Apple employees. “The design resembles the Genius Bars of the past but with an all-wood look. There will be two counter heights for accessibility, while the wall behind the bar will include storage drawers and large posters highlighting new products,” Mark Gurman said in the report.

Advertisement

As far as India's retail stores are concerned, Apple has just started expanding its retail presence in the country. After opening six stores across major cities, including Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, and Bangalore, the company is anticipated to open more stores. Previous reports suggest that Apple’s next retail stop is expected to be Hyderabad as several store hiring posts were seen on Apple’s careers page.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 14, 2026 11:32 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more