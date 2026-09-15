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Apple iCloud+ in India includes Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no extra cost: Apple One ends for new users

Apple iCloud+ in India includes Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no extra cost: Apple One ends for new users

Apple is reshaping its subscription strategy in India, bringing entertainment and gaming benefits closer to cloud storage while changing how existing and new subscribers access its services.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026 3:07 PM IST
Apple iCloud+ in India includes Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no extra cost: Apple One ends for new usersApple is giving free Apple TV and Arcade to iCloud+ users in India. (Photo: Apple)

Apple is changing how its subscription services are tied up in India, giving iCloud+ subscribers access to Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no additional cost. The move, rolling out this month, also means Apple One will no longer be available to new subscribers in the country.

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For existing Apple One users, nothing changes immediately. They can continue with their current plan or move to iCloud+. The reworked iCloud+ subscription starts at ₹75 per month for 50GB of storage and also includes access to curated Apple Music stations.

What iCloud+ now includes

With the ₹75 monthly 50GB iCloud+ plan, users get:

  • Apple TV: Access to Apple’s original series, award-winning compelling dramas, comedy series, feature films, documentaries, kids and family entertainment, including Ted Lasso, The Studio, Severance, Pluribus, CODA and F1.
  • Apple Arcade: Unlimited access to more than 200 games, with no ads or in-app purchases, including franchises like Football Manager 26 Touch, NBA 2K26 Arcade Edition, and Madden NFL 27 Arcade Edition. From new releases to award winners, Arcade games can be played offline on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV 4K.
  • Apple Music Select: Ad-free, curated stations covering regional music, Top Songs, the 80s, 90s and more. Apple Music Select stations are available in the Home tab of the Apple Music app. Additionally, iCloud+ subscribers who wish to subscribe to Apple Music can do so directly through Apple at a monthly price of ₹115 (Individual Plan) or ₹145 (Family Plan). Adding the subscription provides features like Spatial Audio, Lyrics Translation, and AutoMix.

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iCloud+ can also be shared with up to five family members through Family Sharing.

What happens to Apple One and Apple Music?

Apple One will no longer accept new subscribers in India, but existing users can continue their plans or switch to iCloud+. Apple TV and Apple Arcade will also no longer be available as standalone subscriptions for new users. Existing subscribers will retain access through iCloud+, while Arcade game progress and saves will be preserved.

Apple Music is not included as a full subscription in the new bundle. Users who want the complete service can subscribe separately.

Airtel customers with eligible postpaid plans can also access the expanded iCloud+ offering.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 15, 2026 3:07 PM IST
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