Apple unveils iPad Air with M3 chip and Apple Intelligence integration; see specs and price

Apple has introduced an upgraded iPad Air powered by the M3 chip, promising significantly improved performance and support for Apple Intelligence. The refreshed lineup, announced today, offers two size options, 11-inch and 13-inch.

The iPad Air with M3 is nearly twice as fast as the previous M1 version and up to 3.5 times faster than models running on the A14 Bionic chip, according to Apple. The new tablets also come with a redesigned Magic Keyboard, enhanced Apple Pencil Pro support, and iPadOS 18, which integrates advanced AI-driven tools.

The iPad Air (M3) starts at ₹59,900 for the 11-inch model and ₹79,900 for the 13-inch variant. Pre-orders are open starting today, and sales begin on March 12.

Apple’s M3 chip significantly boosts the iPad Air’s speed, graphics performance, and AI capabilities. The 8-core CPU is 35% faster than the M1 chip, while the 9-core GPU delivers 40% improved graphics performance. The Neural Engine is now 60% faster, enhancing AI-powered features in photo editing, note-taking, and writing tools.

“iPad Air is so popular because of its unmatched combination of powerful performance, portability, and support for advanced accessories, all at an affordable price,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

With hardware-accelerated ray tracing, the M3 chip enhances gaming experiences by providing realistic lighting, reflections, and shadows. The AI capabilities in iPadOS 18 also support photo cleanup tools, handwriting recognition, and advanced Siri interactions.

The new iPad Air is built for Apple Intelligence, offering features that help users edit images, generate content, and improve writing.

Key AI-driven tools include:

• Image Wand in Notes: Converts rough sketches into detailed illustrations.

• Clean Up in Photos: Removes unwanted objects from images.

• Writing Tools: Enhances grammar, rephrases sentences, and improves readability.

• Genmoji and Image Playground: AI-powered emoji and image generation.

Apple also integrates ChatGPT into Siri and Writing Tools, allowing users to access AI assistance without switching between apps. Notably, users can access ChatGPT without needing an account, and Apple ensures privacy by obscuring IP addresses and preventing data storage.

Apple has introduced a redesigned Magic Keyboard for iPad Air, featuring:

• A larger trackpad for precise control.

• A 14-key function row for quick access to volume, brightness, and other settings.

• A machined aluminum hinge with a USB-C port for charging.

The Magic Keyboard starts at ₹26,900 for the 11-inch model and ₹29,900 for the 13-inch version. Apple has also introduced Apple Pencil Pro, offering advanced touch and motion sensitivity.

Pricing and Availability

• iPad Air (M3) 11-inch: ₹59,900 (Wi-Fi) | ₹74,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

• iPad Air (M3) 13-inch: ₹79,900 (Wi-Fi) | ₹94,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular)

• Magic Keyboard for iPad Air: ₹26,900 (11-inch) | ₹29,900 (13-inch)

• Apple Pencil Pro: ₹11,900

For students and educators, Apple is offering special pricing:

• iPad Air (M3) 11-inch: ₹54,900

• iPad Air (M3) 13-inch: ₹74,900

The new iPad Air models are available for pre-order starting today and will be in Apple stores and authorised retailers from March 12.