Apple working on clamshell-like foldable iPhone

Recently, foldable phones have been making a comeback. Apple is keen on taking advantage of this momentum and reportedly plans to introduce its own foldable phone in the market. Apple has been working on a clamshell-like folding iPhone, according to Mashable.

The details of the clamshell-like folding iPhone were shared by YouTuber Jon Posser on his YouTube channel, Front Page Tech. He recently released a video, titled 'iPhone Flip - The Real Folding iPhone? (exclusive)', which contained details about the new phone.

In the video, Posser stated that there is currently a prototype of the clamshell-like foldable phone under development at Apple. He mentioned that the phone will be similar in design to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, a foldable phone released earlier this year.

Shells of the iPhone are being tested in a Shenzhen Foxconn factory, according to Posser. He further added that Apple right now is not testing the entire device but only the hinge durability of the clamshell-like foldable iPhone. He stated that the clamshell folding iPhone will have an actual foldable OLED display screen which would be supplied by Samsung. The phone is expected to support 5G connectivity.

Posser claimed that Apple is planning to launch only one type of foldable phone. This could be larger fold iPhone or a clamshell-style iPhone flip, he added. Posser stated that the foldable iPhone is expected to be ready by September 2022.

However, those who are already getting excited about Apple's foldable iPhone should keep in mind that the company has made no official announcement regarding the phone yet. Apple also has not confirmed the design of the foldable iPhone and what Posser was reporting on is just a prototype of what the tech giant might be working on.

Also Read: Relief to Tata Trusts: Appellate body quashes I-T dept order, upholds tax-exempt status

Also Read: Future Retail urges Sebi to approve Reliance Retail deal, cites Delhi HC order