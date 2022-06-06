Apple WWDC 2022 is a few hours away: How to watch it and what to expect

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022 is scheduled to kick off today with the keynote session at 10:30 PM IST (10 AM Pacific Time). The event is primarily meant for software announcements, but rumour has it that Apple might unveil some new MacBook Airs too.

Apple is expected to showcase the next iteration for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOs, and also give us a look at its new reality OS - the software that is going to power its upcoming mixed reality AR/VR headset.

How to watch Apple’s WWDC 2022

Now, the WWDC 2022 keynote is going to be streamed live on the company website, Apple’s YouTube channel, and also on the Apple TV+ app. You can watch the live stream 10:30 pm onwards on either of the platforms mentioned above.

Apple WWDC 2022 - what to expect

Apple’s WWDC is all about software, primarily, and goes on for a week. The keynote that’s going to happen today sets the course for what to expect and the rest of the week is going to see events like design awards, developer sessions, labs, etc.

The keynote that’s going to be addressed by Tim Cook will introduce the world to iOS16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13, etc. As we mentioned earlier, we also might get a glimpse of realityOS - the new software that Apple has reportedly been working on for its mixed reality headset. We don’t expect to see the headset at today’s keynote, though.

All the new software versions should bring in updates that make it better and easier for us to interact with the devices. Reports have stated that iOS 16 might bring in the always-on display support that will help make the best of the new notch-less design the iPhone 14 Pro models are going to get, along with new apps.

For iPad OS 16, rumours suggest that Apple might bring in more multitasking features to help users treat the tablet more like a laptop and less like a smartphone substitute.

For watchOS 9, there’s not much information out there regarding what updates we might see, but it is possible that one of them might be a low power mode that will allow the Apple Watch to do more than just show time when its battery is draining.

macOS 13 might bring in a new Focus Mode, like we have on the iPhone and rumours suggest that it might be called ‘Mammoth’.

Also Read: Apple likely to announce new MacBook Air at WWDC 2022, here are the details

Also Read: WWDC 2022: MacBook Pro M2 might not launch alongside MacBook Air M2