Apple’s first store in India, the Apple BKC is one of the company’s most sustainable stores yet. It is located in Mumbai’s bustling Bandra Kurla Complex financial, arts, and entertainment district and will serve as a dynamic space where customers can come together, explore Apple products and services, enjoy exceptional service, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free 'Today at Apple' sessions.

Apple BKC is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy.

“As you walk into the store, you (will) probably feel the natural flow of light under the eight-metre-tall ceilings. At the right, as you walk in, there is a stainless-steel staircase to the 14-metre glass balustrade. As a matter of fact, the ceiling (has) 4,50,000 pieces. 1000 tiles were put together in New Delhi,” said an Apple spokesperson. “It's one of the most sustainable stores in Apple Retail worldwide and (there is) a solar array outside to ensure that our operations use no fossil fuels. And just recently, we were certified Platinum LEED, which is absolutely incredible, something we're really proud of.”

In addition, Apple BKC features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the geometry of the store. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling. There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi.

“At Apple, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this wonderful moment with them as we open our first retail store in India,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai’s vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community.”

Apple BKC will offer a special Today at Apple series, “Mumbai Rising,” running from Tuesday, April 18 — the store’s opening day — through the summer. Bringing visitors, local artists, and creatives together, these free sessions featuring Apple products and services will offer hands-on activities that celebrate the local community and culture.

Apple BKC features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages. Apple has been operating in India for more than 25 years, and as part of its deep commitment to the community, Apple continues its long-term support for the Akanksha Foundation, Barefoot College International, Applied Environmental Research Foundation (AERF), and others.

