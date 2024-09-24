Apple’s latest iOS 18.1 and macOS 15.1 beta lets you drag and drop files between your iPhone and Mac

iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 Beta 5 Enable Drag and Drop for iPhone MirroringCupertino, CA, October 2, 2024 – Apple has released the fifth beta versions of iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1, introducing the highly anticipated drag and drop functionality for iPhone Mirroring. This update also brings Apple Intelligence to compatible devices, alongside other enhancements.

Drag and Drop for iPhone Mirroring

First showcased at WWDC 2024 in June, iPhone Mirroring allows users to mirror their iPhone's screen on their Mac and control the phone directly from the computer. While the initial release of iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia included iPhone Mirroring, the drag-and-drop feature was notably absent.

Apple had indicated that drag-and-drop support would arrive "later this year," and it seems that promise is being fulfilled with iOS 18.1 and macOS 15.1. As confirmed by 9to5Mac, beta 5 enables seamless dragging and dropping of content between the mirrored iPhone screen and the Mac.

Users can now effortlessly transfer files, images, and other content by simply dragging them between the two devices. This enhanced functionality requires updating both the iPhone and Mac to the latest beta versions.

Apple Intelligence and Other Upcoming Features

While the beta releases include Apple Intelligence, the AI-powered features are limited to devices with an iPhone 15 Pro or later, or an iPad or Mac equipped with the M1 chip or newer.

Other features announced at WWDC 2024, such as ChatGPT integration in Siri, Genmoji, Image Playground, a redesigned Mail app, and expanded language support for Apple Intelligence, are expected to arrive in future updates.

Availability

iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta 5 are currently available for developers and public beta testers. The official release for all users is expected next month.