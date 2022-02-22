Apple’s much-awaited M2 chip might come this year, along with 4 new Macs

With the new year rolling in, there has been a lot of discussion about Apple’s upcoming products including a new chip. According to reports, Apple is all set to launch its next-generation Apple Silicon M2 chip, though it might not happen next month in time for the March event.

Additionally, Mark Gurman mentioned in his Power On newsletter that alongside introducing the M2 chip, Apple is also going to launch four new Mac devices this year. Of these four, speculations suggest that there might be a 13-inch MacBook Pro, a 24-inch iMac, and a redesigned MacBook Air.

All these might see their M2 versions this year, since Apple already has launched these devices with M1 chips. Additionally, Apple also introduced the M1 Max and the M1 Pro chips last year, we might see some more Mac devices this year with those chips.

For now, there is not much information out there about the M2, but reports suggest that it should be “slightly faster” than the M1 chip. As is typical of Apple, we might get to know what percent faster it is going to make the devices as compared to their older iterations with the M1 chips. The M2 is also expected to have these same eight-core architecture but it is possible the Apple might increase the graphic cores from seven to nine to 10.

Reports also mention that Apple might launch the M2 Pro and M2 Max, as it did for the M1, next year. And also, the M3.

Apple’s plan to move away from Intel-powered Macs to its own Silicon is already in progress. To add to this, the company is expected to launch a new 27-inch iMac Pro this year (which might be powered by the M1 Pro or the M1 Max processor). And that’s not all, the Mac Mini (powered by the M1 for now) might also get a M1 Pro or a M1 Max version along with another one powered by the new M2.

