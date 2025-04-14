Apple’s next Vision Pro could be cheaper, lighter and more like Meta Ray-Ban glasses

Apple is reportedly pressing ahead with plans to expand its Vision Pro lineup, despite underwhelming sales and limited market availability of its first-generation mixed reality headset. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is now working on two new models, a more affordable, lighter headset that resembles Meta’s Ray-Ban-style smart glasses, and a second variant designed to plug directly into a Mac for enterprise use.

The original Vision Pro, announced in June 2023 and launched in 2024 at a price of $3,500, introduced Apple’s concept of spatial computing. However, its high cost and hefty build have drawn significant criticism. Many users have complained of head and neck strain during prolonged use, while others sought refunds. Having already invested billions into the platform, Apple is reportedly deciding to continue with future models.

The first of the upcoming models is designed to tackle these exact issues. Gurman reveals that Apple is developing a lighter and more affordable headset that will be closer in spirit to Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses; slimmed down and more wearable, with broader consumer appeal.

While still technically part of the Vision Pro family, this variant is expected to depart from the bulkier, high-end hardware of the current model, and may help Apple reach a larger audience priced out of the $3,500 first-gen device. The price is also expected to come down, although this could be a tough challenge to undertake for Apple given the manufacturing costs and potential tariff concerns linked to production in China.

The second model in development is a wired Vision Pro headset that connects directly to a Mac. This version, targeted at professional users and enterprise settings, is focused on delivering ultra-low latency. Unlike an earlier cancelled concept that featured transparent lenses, this version will retain the immersive, pass-through design of the current Vision Pro.

Gurman reports that Apple had initially been planning a simple refresh of the Vision Pro, upgrading its internal M2 chip to an M5. But with enterprise users flagging latency issues in wireless use cases, the shift to a tethered headset reflects Apple’s evolving priorities for professional deployment.

These developments come as part of what Gurman describes as CEO Tim Cook’s long-term vision of eventually launching lightweight augmented reality glasses that users could wear all day. A source familiar with the matter told Gurman, "Tim cares about nothing else… it’s the only thing he’s really spending his time on from a product development standpoint."