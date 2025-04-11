Apple’s first foldable devices could arrive by late 2026, according to analysts

Apple is quietly but steadily advancing its foldable ambitions, with multiple analysts reporting progress on not just one, but two foldable devices, including a foldable iPhone and a larger, tablet- or notebook-style hybrid.

According to investment firm GF Securities’ analyst Jeff Pu, Apple’s first foldables, one with an 18.8" inner display and another with a 7.8" outer screen, are now expected to enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2026. This new timeline pushes the potential launch to late 2026 or possibly 2027.

This is slightly later than earlier rumours, which had suggested a mid-2026 production window. Pu maintains that development progress remains “intact” and says both devices have entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) phase at Foxconn.

While speculation continues over whether the larger device will be categorised as a MacBook or an iPad, Pu believes it will be a MacBook–iPad hybrid with a full touch display and support for macOS. Notably, display analyst Ross Young and TF International Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo have both mentioned Apple’s work on an 18.8-inch foldable notebook-style device. Meanwhile, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has instead referred to it as a foldable iPad.

Ultimately, the final classification may depend on the operating system Apple chooses to run: macOS would position it in the Mac family, while iPadOS would align it with the iPad range. Gurman has also noted that updates in iOS 19 and macOS 16 are designed to pave the way for foldables and touchscreen Macs, suggesting a hybrid future.