'Are they trying to be the boss of Earth': Elon Musk trashes Davos/World Economic Forum

Billionaire Elon Musk is not a fan of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and he is making it very clear to the uninitiated. The Tesla CEO has unleashed a torrent of criticism against the annual gathering of political and business leaders, seemingly determined to shake things up.

Musk expressed his disdain for environmental, social governance, or ESG, saying that 'S' should stand for satanic instead of social. The Tesla founder also scoffed at the idea of the WEF being “the boss of Earth” and called the gathering boring.

In another tweet by Musk he said, “There should be a game show: 4Chan or Davos, who said it?”

“Master the Future” doesn’t sound ominous at all … 🙄



How is WEF/Davos even a thing? Are they trying to be the boss of Earth!? January 17, 2023

Would be great if someone could compile a game contest of who said the craziest stuff between 4chan and WEF! My money is on the latter. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2023

There should be a game show: “4Chan or Davos, who said it?” — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2023

Musk has tweeted his disapproval of the WEF multiple times, most recently last year, when he wrote a tweet that read: “My reason for declining the Davos invitation was not because I thought they were engaged in diabolical scheming, but because it sounded boring af lol”.

The organiser of the World Economic Forum Summit that was held in Davos Switzerland, Yann Zopf, knocked down Musk’s claim saying that the billionaire wasn’t there, though he says he was invited. The spokesman added that the last time the Tesla CEO got an invitation was “not this year and not recently - last time in 2015". Zopf added that “Musk never registered for any annual meeting in Davos."

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is an international not-for-profit organization focused on promoting collaboration between the public and private sectors. The 2023 annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland will have a record-breaking attendance of more than 2,500 delegates and is focused on several themes including sustainability, economic growth and resilience, globalization and geopolitics, and energy and food security.

The meeting is also famous for the networking and socializing that takes place, and WEF has issued a new manifesto to guide companies in the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Attendees include prominent political, business, and academic leaders, as well as many organizations and corporations. The meeting is an opportunity for these groups to collaborate on projects and initiatives to help address global concerns.

