Astro Bot review: A PlayStation love letter disguised as a delightful platformer

Forget Crash Bandicoot, Jak and Daxter, and even poor Knack. Astro Bot has arrived, not just as a worthy PlayStation mascot, but as a contender for best-in-class platforming fun. This colourful adventure, overflowing with charm and creativity, is a must-play for anyone with a PlayStation-shaped heart.

A Theme Park of Platforming Delights

While Astro's Playroom felt like a delightful museum tour of PlayStation history, Astro Bot is a full-fledged theme park of inventive levels and gameplay mechanics. From a time-bending casino to a Japanese bathhouse-inspired stage with a hilarious sponge system, each level is bursting with personality and visual flair.

The game cleverly utilises the DualSense controller's features to enhance the experience. Triggers tighten, haptics rumble, and raindrops tickle your palms, immersing you further into Astro's world. The soundtrack, while not as instantly iconic as Astro's Playroom's GPU earworm, is a consistently charming and memorable accompaniment to the adventure.

Level Design: Linear with Hidden Depths

Most levels offer a linear path, but they are filled with hidden nooks and crannies to explore, offering a satisfying challenge for completionists. The "Lost Galaxy" levels, accessible through hidden warp points, add another layer of exploration and surprise, introducing new environments and challenges.

A Bounty of Inventive Powers

Astro's core movements - jumping, double jumping, and hovering - are finely tuned and responsive, but it's the temporary abilities that truly shine. The Twin Frog gloves, with their sticky tongues for grappling and projectile deflection, are a particular highlight. A shrinking mechanic, reminiscent of "Toy Story," allows Astro to explore oversized environments from a new perspective.

Even returning abilities from previous Astro games are given a fresh spin. The Monkey Climber, an evolution of Playroom's climbing mechanic, allows for rock-throwing and ground-pounding action with the help of a charming robotic ape companion.

A PlayStation Family Reunion

Astro Bot is a love letter to PlayStation history, featuring over 150 cameos from iconic characters across Sony's gaming legacy. From familiar faces like Ratchet & Clank and Lara Croft to more obscure gems like Mister Mosquito, finding these hidden bots adds a layer of delight for longtime PlayStation fans.

Some characters, like Kratos, play more significant roles, offering unique gameplay segments that reimagine classic PlayStation experiences within Astro Bot's charming world.

Charming Story, Endearing Heart

The story, while simple, provides a lighthearted backdrop for Astro's adventure. The real heart of the game lies in its celebration of PlayStation history, evoking a sense of nostalgia and warmth as you encounter familiar characters and environments.

Completing the main story takes around nine hours, but the adventure doesn't end there. Unlocking all 301 bots, fully building out the hub world, and discovering hidden secrets will easily double your playtime. Challenging trial stages, designed to test your platforming skills, provide an extra layer of difficulty for those seeking a tougher challenge.

Verdict: A Must-Play for PlayStation Fans and Platformer Enthusiasts

Astro Bot is a delightful and endlessly charming platformer that stands as a shining example of what a PlayStation mascot game can be. Its inventive level design, clever DualSense integration, and heartwarming celebration of PlayStation history make it a must-play for any fan of the platform. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the world of 3D platformers, Astro Bot is sure to leave you with a smile on your face.