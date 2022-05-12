Asus launches the ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition in India: Here are all the details

Literally out of this world. At least that is what Asus is commemorating with its newly launched Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition. This limited-edition laptop has been launched to mark the 25th anniversary of the Asus P6300, the first Asus laptop to be sent to space. The Asus P6300 spent 600 days in orbit aboard the MIR space station and reportedly made its way back to earth, unscathed.

Taking inspiration from that, the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition has been designed to fit the brief. It is thin, light and comes suited with some powerful specs with prices starting from Rs 114,990. You can buy it off Flipkart, Amazon, and from Asus and ROG exclusive stores starting May 12.

Available in a “Zero-G Titanium” colour, the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition features an aluminum chassis and includes features like morse code, and design elements inspired by spaceships. It has a code that reads - Astra per Aspera - which translates to “Through Hardships, to the Stars”.

The keyboard on the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition has been designed to look like a spacecraft cockpit and there are a lot of other design elements that have been incorporated to fit the theme. The laptop has a 3.5-inch OLED panel on the cover, something Asus calls ZenVision, that can be customised to display any message of your choosing.

The Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition weighs in at 1.4kgs and measures 15.9mm in thickness. It is MIL-STD-810H U.S military standard and SMC-S-016A standard space-grade tests certified. There is a 720p HD camera on the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition for your video calls.

The laptop features a 14X OLED display with 2.8K (2800 x 1800p) resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display is also a touchscreen one. The laptop comes with either the Intel Core i9-12900H, or the i7-12700H, or i5-12500H processor, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Connectivity options on the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition include 2 x Thunderbolt 4.0 (data, display, power), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A), HDMI 2.0b, 3.5mm combo jack, and there is also a micro-SD card slot. The device support Wi-Fi 6E. Powering it all is a 63WHrs battery with 100W Type-C fast charging support.

