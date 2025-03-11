ASUS launches two new Snapdragon powered AI PCs in India: Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16

ASUS has introduced two new Snapdragon-powered AI laptops, the Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16, aimed at redefining ultra-portability and making AI technology more accessible. The new devices promise enhanced performance and intelligent features tailored for both professional and everyday users.
Zenbook A14: World’s Lightest Copilot+ PC
The Zenbook A14 stands out as the world’s lightest Copilot+ PC, weighing just 980g. It features a Ceraluminum chassis, a fusion of ceramic and aluminium, which is 30% lighter than traditional aluminium while offering three times the strength and military-grade durability. The sleek design is available in Iceland Gray and Zabriskie Beige.
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X series processors, the Zenbook A14 comes in two variants:
Both variants feature a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, capable of delivering up to 45 TOPS of AI performance. This enables advanced AI capabilities, including real-time language translation, adaptive multitasking, and intelligent power management.
The Zenbook A14 is equipped with a 14" ASUS Lumina OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 1920 x 1200 resolution, and 600 nits of peak brightness. It is certified with 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black, providing vibrant and accurate visuals.
Additional features include:
The Zenbook A14 is priced at ₹99,990 for the Snapdragon X variant and ₹1,29,990 for the Snapdragon X Elite variant. It will be available through the ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, ASUS Exclusive Stores, and other major retail outlets.
Vivobook 16: Bringing AI to the Masses
The Vivobook 16 is designed to deliver advanced AI capabilities at an accessible price point. Powered by the Snapdragon X processor with up to 45 TOPS of NPU performance, the Vivobook 16 enables features like:
The laptop weighs 1.88 kg and is 17.9mm thick. It features a 16" FHD+ IPS display and a 180° hinge for versatile usage.
Other key features include:
The Vivobook 16 is priced at ₹65,990 and will be available via the ASUS e-shop, Amazon, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance, and other retail channels.
