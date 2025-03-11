ASUS launches two new Snapdragon powered AI PCs in India: Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16

ASUS has introduced two new Snapdragon-powered AI laptops, the Zenbook A14 and Vivobook 16, aimed at redefining ultra-portability and making AI technology more accessible. The new devices promise enhanced performance and intelligent features tailored for both professional and everyday users.

Zenbook A14: World’s Lightest Copilot+ PC

The Zenbook A14 stands out as the world’s lightest Copilot+ PC, weighing just 980g. It features a Ceraluminum chassis, a fusion of ceramic and aluminium, which is 30% lighter than traditional aluminium while offering three times the strength and military-grade durability. The sleek design is available in Iceland Gray and Zabriskie Beige.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X series processors, the Zenbook A14 comes in two variants:

Snapdragon X Elite (up to 45W), tailored for intensive creative workloads

Snapdragon X (up to 28W), designed for efficient, on-the-go performance

Both variants feature a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, capable of delivering up to 45 TOPS of AI performance. This enables advanced AI capabilities, including real-time language translation, adaptive multitasking, and intelligent power management.

The Zenbook A14 is equipped with a 14" ASUS Lumina OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 1920 x 1200 resolution, and 600 nits of peak brightness. It is certified with 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black, providing vibrant and accurate visuals.

Additional features include:

Up to 32 hours of battery life

USB4 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity (on the Elite variant)

Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support

The Zenbook A14 is priced at ₹99,990 for the Snapdragon X variant and ₹1,29,990 for the Snapdragon X Elite variant. It will be available through the ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, ASUS Exclusive Stores, and other major retail outlets.

Vivobook 16: Bringing AI to the Masses

The Vivobook 16 is designed to deliver advanced AI capabilities at an accessible price point. Powered by the Snapdragon X processor with up to 45 TOPS of NPU performance, the Vivobook 16 enables features like:

Live Captions – Real-time translation

Co-creator – Sketch-to-art transformations

Generative Fill in Paint – For seamless image editing

The laptop weighs 1.88 kg and is 17.9mm thick. It features a 16" FHD+ IPS display and a 180° hinge for versatile usage.

Other key features include:

AI-powered camera with adaptive dimming and privacy lock

Up to 27 hours of battery life with fast charging

USB4 and HDMI 2.1 ports

The Vivobook 16 is priced at ₹65,990 and will be available via the ASUS e-shop, Amazon, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance, and other retail channels.