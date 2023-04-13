Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone Ultimate launched in India: Price, specs, offers

Asus ROG Phone 7 series has debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 74,999. The gaming smartphone series includes ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. The highlights of the smartphone includes a 165Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging and up to 12GB RAM.

Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone Ultimate price

Asus ROG Phone 7 offers 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will cost you Rs 74,999. It is available in Phantom Black and Storm White colour variants.

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate offers 16GB RAM + 512GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 99,999. It comes in one Storm White colour option.

ROG Phone 7 Series to be available on Asus India e-Store, select ASUS exclusive stores, select ROG stores and to be available at Vijay Sales (Online & Offline) starting May 2023.

Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate specifications, features

Assis ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that offers a 165Hz refresh rate. The two gaming smartphones are powered by 3.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform coupled with Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU.

Both handsets will run on Android 13 with ROG UI and Zen UI. The company promises two OS updates and 4 yrs of security updates. They both come with IP54 rating. The standard ROG Phone 7 offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage whereas the Ultimate variant offers up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

For photography, both handsets come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP SONY IMX766 main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP macro camera. They come with a 32MP front facing camera.

In terms of battery, both phones house a 6,000 mAh battery that support 65W fast charging.

This time around, Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate comes with a ROG AeroActive Cooler 7 for better gaming experience. As per the company, this communicates with the ROG phone 7 through a USB-C connection, and it can significantly

lower the temperature of your ROG Phone.

