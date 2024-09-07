Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) GA605 review: AMD's Ryzen AI joins the slim gaming revolution

Asus continues to refine its Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop, and the 2024 model featuring AMD’s new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor is no different for balancing power and portability. This sleek 16-inch machine delivers a premium gaming experience without the bulk often associated with high-performance laptops.

AMD’s Latest Mobile Marvel

At the heart of this year’s Zephyrus G16 is AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor. This chip marks a significant step forward in mobile processing, bringing together several key advancements:

Zen 5 and Zen 5c Architecture: These new core architectures offer a blend of performance and efficiency, ensuring smooth gameplay and extended battery life.

Radeon 890M Integrated Graphics: This powerful integrated GPU delivers impressive performance for 1080p gaming, allowing users to enjoy smooth frame rates without relying solely on the dedicated graphics card.

Dedicated NPU (Neural Processing Unit): This dedicated AI processing unit opens up new possibilities for AI-powered features, though its full potential in gaming applications is still being explored.

A Design That Defies Expectations

The Zephyrus G16 packs a large 16-inch display into a chassis that feels surprisingly thin and lightweight. It measures just 2cm at its thickest point and weighs a remarkably light 1.8kg, making it easy to carry for work or travel.

The laptop achieves this slim profile through the use of LPDDR5X memory, a type of RAM typically found in ultra-portable laptops. However, this comes at the expense of user-replaceable RAM, a trade-off that might not appeal to everyone. Fortunately, Asus has included a spare NVMe slot for those who need additional storage capacity.

Visual and Audio Excellence

The Zephyrus G16's display is a sight to behold. The 16-inch ROG Nebula OLED panel boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, a 0.2ms response time, and a vibrant colour gamut, providing an immersive and responsive gaming experience. The larger screen size is particularly well-suited for first-person shooters and other competitive games, offering a wider field of view and a more comfortable viewing experience.

The audio experience is equally impressive. The laptop’s speaker system delivers a surprisingly punchy sound with noticeable bass, exceeding the expectations typically associated with laptop speakers.

RTX 4070: Balancing Power and Efficiency

The Zephyrus G16 pairs its powerful AMD processor with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. While this particular configuration has a lower power budget (105W) than some other RTX 4070 laptops, it still delivers solid performance, achieving respectable frame rates across a variety of demanding games.

The lower wattage does come with a trade-off, as the GPU runs hotter than expected, even with a triple-fan cooling system and liquid metal thermal compound. This is likely a consequence of the laptop's slim design, prioritising portability over maximum thermal performance.

A Premium Price for a Premium Experience

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 starts at Rs 1,94,990 in India, placing it firmly in the premium gaming laptop category. However, the combination of its sleek design, stunning display, capable performance, and lightweight build justifies the price, especially when compared to similarly equipped models from competitors.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) is a compelling choice for gamers seeking a premium laptop that doesn't compromise on portability. Its powerful AMD Ryzen AI processor, vibrant OLED display, and impressive audio capabilities create an exceptional gaming experience. However, the non-upgradeable RAM and high price point might deter some potential buyers.